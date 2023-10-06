They will look to bloody the noses of Chelsea at Turf Moor on Saturday, but will need to heed Kompany's warning and be more clinical against a Blues side growing in confidence.

There have been green shoots for Mauricio Pochettino's west Londoners in recent weeks - beating Brighton in the Carabao Cup and then Fulham in the Premier League - as the quality in his squad begins to shine through.

Chelsea's Turf Moor record is a good omen for Pochettino, as they have failed to win there just once since 1983.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Burnley v Chelsea on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Burnley v Chelsea?

Burnley v Chelsea will take place on Saturday 7th October 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Burnley v Chelsea kick-off time

Burnley v Chelsea will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Burnley v Chelsea on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Burnley v Chelsea live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Burnley v Chelsea on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

More like this

How to watch Burnley v Chelsea in the USA

You can watch Burnley v Chelsea live on Peacock at 10am ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Burnley v Chelsea odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Burnley (4/1) Draw (3/1) Chelsea (4/6)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.