Watch the Bundesliga on TV and live stream in the UK

Check out the latest news on when the Bundesliga will return to action.

When will the Bundesliga return?

The Bundesliga has been given the green light to return to action on Saturday 16th May.

More like this

Bundesliga fixtures

League officials have returned to Matchday 26, the first round of games to be postponed, to resume action.

No further announcements have been made on the rest of the schedule, though games are likely to follow the same order as previously set out.

The first round of matches will be:

Saturday 16th May

Borussia Dortmund v Schalke (2:00pm) – BT Sport 1

RB Leipzig v Freiburg (2:00pm) – BT Sport 2

Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin (2:00pm) – BT Sport 3

Fortuna Dusseldorf v Paderborn (2:30pm) – BT Sport Extra 1

Augsburg v Wolfsburg (2:30pm) – BT Sport Extra 2

Frankfurt v Borussia Mönchengladbach (4:45pm) – BT Sport 1

Sunday 17th May

Cologne v Mainz (2:15pm) – BT Sport 1

Union Berlin v Bayern Munich (4:45pm) – BT Sport 1

Monday 18th May

Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen (7:15pm) – BT Sport 1

Advertisement

Watch Bundesliga on TV and live stream

Check out our how to watch the Bundesliga in the UK guide for all the details.