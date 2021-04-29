Amazon, Disney and DAZN in talks over BT Sport sale and Premier League TV rights

BT has confirmed they are in talks over the sale of their BT Sport platform, amid speculation that Amazon, DAZN and Disney are circling.

BT Sport boasts multi-million pound broadcast deals to air multiple Premier League games as well as exclusive rights to cover the Champions League in the UK.

The Daily Telegraph and Financial Times have both reported that BT are weighing up the idea of selling their sports TV arm with online streaming giant DAZN reportedly “most keen” on acquiring it.

A BT statement read: “Further to media reports, BT can confirm that early discussions are being held with a number of select strategic partners, to explore ways to generate investment, strengthen our sports business, and help take it to the next stage in its growth.

“The discussions are confidential and may or may not lead to an outcome.”

DAZN are a well-known brand among boxing fans with numerous fights aired in markets across the globe including the US, while they recently beat Sky for the rights to show Italian Serie A football in the UK.

Amazon Prime Video have moved into the sports broadcasting space as they entered the UK football market with two entire rounds of games in December over the last two years – including the hallowed Boxing Day fixtures.

It remains to be seen how keen Amazon are to increase their offering of live Premier League football broadcasts.

They also broadcast ATP and WTA tennis tournaments throughout the year.

Disney are no stranger to live sports broadcasting as they own US network ESPN, though they are yet to bring live sport to UK fans via their Disney Plus streaming service.

DAZN, Amazon and Disney have not commented on the matter so far.

The reports come just a day after news broke to suggest that the current broadcasting deals between the Premier League and rights-holders Sky, BT and Amazon would roll over until 2025.

The existing £5billion deal was struck in 2018 and is due to expire in the summer of 2022.

By extending the deal for an additional three years, the Premier League would remove the risk of the rights dropping below the value of the last deal, while providing broadcasters with stability.

Should the existing TV rights deal be extended without an auction, it would be a blow to the likes of Amazon and DAZN, who may have wanted to increase their quota or enter the market respectively.

However, fresh reports linking both companies to the acquirement of BT Sport would change the game once again for the Premier League and paying fans.

