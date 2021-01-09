What channel is Bristol Rovers v Sheffield United FA Cup match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Sheffield United will be desperate to use the upcoming FA Cup fixtures as a springboard for getting back to winning ways in the Premier League.

The winless Blades are on course for the lowest points total in Premier League history, with just two draws to their name and 15 defeats.

Boss Chris Wilder will demand a confident performance against League One side Bristol Rovers in a bid to jump-start his team’s campaign.

Rovers started their own season in poor fashion, but have won three of their last four league games to climb away from the relegation zone up to 18th of 24.

Their last six goals have been scored by different players, proving they have match-winners in their team, but can they upset the odds to beat opponents two leagues above them?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bristol Rovers v Sheffield United on TV and online.

When is Bristol Rovers v Sheffield United on TV?

Bristol Rovers v Sheffield United will take place on Saturday 9th January 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Bristol Rovers v Sheffield United will kick off at 3pm.

The whole FA Cup third round takes place this weekend, including Marine v Tottenham in one of the most intriguing ties.

What TV channel is Bristol Rovers v Sheffield United on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport Extra 4 from 3pm.

How to live stream Bristol Rovers v Sheffield United online

Watch Bristol Rovers v Sheffield United in the US

ESPN+ will be showing every FA Cup fixture live in the US, meaning fans across the pond can tune in for all the biggest games.

As the competition progresses, later rounds will also be shown live on ESPN+.

Bristol Rovers v Sheffield United team news

Bristol Rovers: Goalkeeper Anssi Jaakkola is the only injury absentee for Rovers ahead of this one.

Josh Grant will hope to return following a short spell on the sidelines.

Sheffield United: John Lundstram’s suspension only counts in the league, meaning he will be available to start in this one. He is likely to.

Jack O’Connell and Sander Berge are both missing for the Blades, but Wilder has relatively few injury concerns compared to some Premier League counterparts.

Our prediction: Bristol Rovers v Sheffield United

This feels like a lose-lose situation for Sheffield United, given the precarious nature of their Premier League status.

The Blades’ flatlining confidence can’t afford another shattering blow in the shape of a defeat to opponents so low down on the football pyramid. However, a victory would add more fixtures to their already bloated calendar.

Wilder will still go all-out for the win in the hope that a victory can inject his side with some degree of confidence, but they won’t have it all their own way.

Our prediction: Bristol Rovers 1-2 Sheffield United

