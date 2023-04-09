The play-offs are out of reach for the Robins and they have a healthy cushion over the relegation places but testing themselves against one of the second tier's best teams should be motivation enough for Nigel Pearson's side.

Easter Monday's feast of Championship football continues at Ashton Gate where Bristol City host Middlesbrough in the late afternoon kick-off.

Boro are still hopeful of catching second place Sheffield United as they continue what has been a phenomenal turnaround under Michael Carrick.

The former England midfielder continues to be linked with Premier League jobs but his focus remains on taking the Teessiders up to the top flight this season.

They've made blowing teams away a regular occurrence this term and will look to take advantage of their hosts' lengthy injury list, which includes multiple centre-backs and starboy Alex Scott, on Monday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bristol City v Middlesbrough on TV and online.

When is Bristol City v Middlesbrough?

Bristol City v Middlesbrough will take place on Monday 10th April 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Bristol City v Middlesbrough kick-off time

Bristol City v Middlesbrough will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Bristol City v Middlesbrough on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Football from 5pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Bristol City v Middlesbrough online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to Bristol City v Middlesbrough on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

Bristol City v Middlesbrough odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Bristol City (TBC) Draw (TBC) Middlesbrough (TBC)*

