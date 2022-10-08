De Zerbi must have thought he was dreaming when he saw his new side take a 2-0 lead at Anfield 17 minutes into his first game in charge thanks to Leandro Trossard's brace and will have been impressed by the fight they showed to bag a late equaliser after Liverpool had turned the tables – with Trossard capping off a hat-trick to earn them a well-deserved point.

Roberto De Zerbi will introduce himself to the Amex faithful in the final game of Saturday's Premier League TV schedule as Brighton host Tottenham down on the South Coast.

That result means the Seagulls remain fourth in the table, with a game in hand on the three teams above them, and have plenty of momentum ahead of Saturday afternoon's game at the Amex.

The same cannot be said for Spurs, who need to dust themselves down and go again after last weekend's North London derby defeat.

Emerson Royal's red card made things difficult for Antonio Conte's side but there is no denying they were second best for much of the game as their recent struggles at the Emirates continued.

That 3-1 loss was their first Premier League defeat of the season but following it up with a goalless draw against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League will have done little to raise spirits ahead of Saturday.

When is Brighton v Tottenham?

Brighton v Tottenham will take place on Saturday 8th October 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Brighton v Tottenham will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this weekend including Arsenal v Liverpool.

What TV channel is Brighton v Tottenham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Brighton v Tottenham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Brighton v Tottenham team news

Brighton predicted XI: Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Webster; March, Mac Allister, Caicedo, Estupiñán; Gross, Trossard; Welbeck

Tottenham predicted XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Doherty, Højbjerg, Bentacur, Sessegnon; Richarlison, Kane, Son

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2022?

Brighton v Tottenham odds

Our prediction: Brighton v Tottenham

There was plenty to be impressed by in De Zerbi's first game in charge of Brighton and he will hope for more of the same against Tottenham, whose form since the international break suggests an upset could be on the cards.

It's hard to know just yet how much credit to give the new boss as much of their success at Anfield is surely due to what Graham Potter built but we should get to see more of the Italian's identity as the season wears on.

Brighton are likely to get their chances against Spurs and the game could be decided by how clinical the visitors' front three can be.

Our prediction: Brighton 2-2 Tottenham (14/1 at bet365)

