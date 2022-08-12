The Seagulls were worthy winners up at Old Trafford and it speaks as much to what we've come to expect from them under Graham Potter as it does to how low Man Utd have fallen that their 2-1 victory was not much of a surprise.

Brighton and Newcastle United will both harbour hopes of European qualification in 2022/23, which makes Saturday's meeting on the South Coast an enthralling affair.

Newcastle, meanwhile, managed to negotiate a tricky opener against newly-promoted Nottingham Forest, who were riding the emotion of putting an end to 23 years away from the Premier League but restricted to very little in an impressive display from Eddie Howe's team.

Bruno Guimarães was the one pulling the strings for the Magpies in the 2-0 victory and you feel stopping him will be key to any success Brighton are able to have at the AMEX.

Newcastle have not won away against the Seagulls since both clubs were playing in the Championship but this is a new era for the Toon Army and one in which they'll want to put right records such as that.

When is Brighton v Newcastle?

Brighton v Newcastle will take place on Saturday 13th August 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Brighton v Newcastle will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Brighton v Newcastle on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Brighton v Newcastle live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Brighton v Newcastle team news

Brighton predicted XI: Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Webster; March, Gross, Caicedo, Lallana, Trossard; Mac Allister; Welbeck

Newcastle predicted XI: Pope; Tripper, Schar, Burn, Targett; Willock, Guimarães, Joelinton; Almiron, Wilson, Saint-Maximin

Our prediction: Brighton v Newcastle

Both sides were hugely impressive on the opening weekend and given their 2022/23 aspirations are likely fairly similar, this should be an interesting test of where they are right now.

Brighton, of course, don't have the financial might of Saudi-backed Newcastle but there are few better-coached teams in the country than the Seagulls.

Goalscoring has long been their issue, though, and that could rear its head once again on Saturday afternoon.

Our prediction: Brighton 0-1 Newcastle (17/2 at bet365)

