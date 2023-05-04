The Red Devils, who beat Brighton in their FA Cup semi-final clash last month, are fourth in the table after winning four of their last five league games and they're just two points behind Newcastle in third, with United also boasting a game in hand.

Manchester United travel to Brighton in the Premier League on Thursday with Erik ten Hag's side closing in on Champions League football for next season.

Liverpool have closed the gap to United, with Jurgen Klopp's side now four points back in fifth, however, they've played two more games than Ten Hag's men.

While United look set to return to the Champions League after missing out last season, Brighton could also be joining them in landing European football.

Roberto De Zerbi's men could find themselves in the Europa League or Europa Conference League next campaign. They're eighth in the table ahead of the United clash, however, they've got three games in hand on their rivals and should they win them all, they would move above Liverpool and into fifth.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Brighton v Man Utd.

When is Brighton v Man Utd?

Brighton v Man Utd will kick off at 8pm on Thursday 4th May 2023.

Brighton v Man Utd team news

Brighton predicted line-up: Steele; Gross, Colwill, Dunk, Estupinan; Caicedo, Mac Allister; March, Enciso, Mitoma; Welbeck.

Man Utd predicted line-up: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Shaw, Malacia; Casemiro, Sabitzer, Eriksen; Fernandes, Antony, Rashford.

Brighton v Man Utd prediction

Brighton and Manchester United faced off in an FA Cup semi-final last month, with the Red Devils coming out on top on penalties after a tight contest.

Expect to see two evenly-matched sides once again on Thursday night, however, we're expecting plenty of chances and goals at the Amex Stadium.

Our prediction: Brighton 2-2 Man Utd (12/1 at bet365)

Brighton v Man Utd odds

Brighton (1/1) Draw (11/4) Man Utd (13/5)*

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

