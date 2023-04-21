Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane and Phil Jones are unavailable due to injury, while Harry Maguire is suspended, so Luke Shaw could partner Victor Lindelof at the heart of the backline.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has to deal with a defensive crisis for his team's FA Cup semi-final against Brighton as he seeks a swift response to their Europa League exit.

Marcus Rashford returned from injury as a substitute in Thursday's 3-0 humiliation at the hands of Sevilla, although fellow forward Anthony Martial is a major doubt after limping off early in the second half in Spain.

Brighton's impressive win at Chelsea last weekend was soured by injuries to rising star Evan Ferguson and reliable defender Joel Veltman, who are set to miss the trip to Wembley along with long-term absentees Tariq Lamptey, Jeremy Sarmiento, Adam Lallana and Jakub Moder.

Roberto Sanchez was back between the sticks for the 2-1 win at Stamford Bridge after Jason Steele missed out as a precaution so Roberto De Zerbi is set to face a dilemma over who to start in goal.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Brighton v Man Utd.

When is Brighton v Man Utd?

Brighton v Man Utd will kick off at 4:30pm on Sunday 23rd April 2023.

Brighton v Man Utd team news

Brighton predicted line-up: Sanchez; Webster, Dunk, Colwill; Gross, Caicedo, Mac Allister, Estupinan; March, Welbeck, Mitoma

Man Utd predicted line-up: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Shaw, Dalot; Casemiro, Sabitzer; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst

Brighton v Man Utd prediction

A meeting between two teams with plenty of injuries to important players - but Brighton's bright, attacking play is fancied to be the difference.

The Seagulls are among the most creative teams in the Premier League, with the likes of Kaoru Mitoma, Alexis Mac Allister, Solly March and Danny Welbeck bang in form at the moment.

While Brighton can work around their missing players, United are hit hard by the lack of options at the heart of defence as a potential pairing of Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw is unlikely to inspire confidence to a side that leaked three goals in their last match.

Erik ten Hag should have his players fired up following their Europa League exit, but another one of their trophy aspirations is fancied to come crashing down this weekend.

Our prediction: Brighton 2-1 Man Utd (17/2 at bet365)

Brighton v Man Utd odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Brighton (TBC) Draw (TBC) Man Utd (TBC)*

