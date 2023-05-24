The Seagulls beat Southampton 3-1 on Sunday to confirm a top-seven finish and a place in at least the Europa Conference League next campaign.

Brighton host Premier League champions Manchester City on Wednesday night with Roberto De Zerbi's men looking to book their place in the Europa League next season.

However, a draw or a win against City on Wednesday would guarantee De Zerbi's side finish in the top six to secure a Europa League spot for next season.

City, meanwhile, have already wrapped up their third consecutive Premier League title with two games remaining and Pep Guardiola's side are instead focused on winning the Champions League and the FA Cup.

City face Brighton and Brentford in the Premier League this week before the FA Cup final against Manchester United and the Champions League final against Inter Milan.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brighton v Man City on TV and online.

When is Brighton v Man City?

Brighton v Man City will take place on Wednesday 25th May 2023.

Brighton v Man City kick-off time

Brighton v Man City will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Brighton v Man City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm.

How to live stream Brighton v Man City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to Brighton v Man City on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

