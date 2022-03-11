The Reds have been merciless in 2022 so far with seven Premier League wins in a row taking them to four points short of City with a game in hand.

Liverpool can narrow the gap behind Manchester City to just one point as they kick-start the Premier League TV schedule for the weekend away to Brighton.

Jurgen Klopp will hope to take full advantage of the early kick-off to pile pressure on City ahead of their encounter with Crystal Palace on Monday night.

Brighton may be middling draw specialists but their season has been far from a steady accumulation of points.

Graham Potter's men started in riotous form before hitting a major winless streak. They bounced back but have once again gone four games without a victory, losing all of them.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brighton v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Brighton v Liverpool?

Brighton v Liverpool will take place on Saturday 12th March 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Brighton v Liverpool will kick off at 12:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Arsenal v Leicester on Sunday.

What TV channel is Brighton v Liverpool on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am.

How to live stream Brighton v Liverpool online

Brighton v Liverpool team news

Brighton predicted XI: Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Duffy; Lamptey, Moder, Bissouma, Gross, Cucurella; Trossard, Maupay

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Keita; Salah, Mane, Diaz

Brighton v Liverpool odds

Brighton v Liverpool prediction

Brighton's lack of a reliable goalscorer will continue to restrict their progress so long as they don't seek to fix the issue.

They face a tough task of breaking through a Liverpool unit that is firing on all cylinders right now.

Luis Diaz has slotted in beautifully, while Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah have inflicted more than a fair share of pain on their opponents in 2022 so far. Expect that to continue.

Our prediction: Brighton 0-2 Liverpool (15/2 at Bet365).

