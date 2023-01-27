Jurgen Klopp's Reds were embarrassed by Brighton at the AMEX a fortnight or so ago, with Roberto De Zerbi's side securing a comprehensive 3-0 win in the Premier League clash, but the FA Cup fourth round tie gives them a chance to restore some pride.

Liverpool head down to the South Coast on Sunday in search of some revenge.

They're the current holders, having beaten Chelsea in last year's final at Wembley, but required a replay to edge past Wolves in the last round and have endured a difficult start to 2023.

Brighton, on the other hand, have won three of their four games in the new year and given some of their big-name scalps this season - with Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Man Utd all on that list - will fancy their chances of an FA Cup run.

They blew Middlesbrough away in the third round, beating the Championship side 5-1, but could really establish themselves as a threat by knocking out the 2021/22 winners.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Brighton v Liverpool.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Brighton v Liverpool?

Brighton v Liverpool will kick off at 1:30pm on Sunday 29th January 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Brighton v Liverpool team news

Brighton predicted line-up: Steele; Lamptey, Dunk, Webster, Estupinan; Caicedo, Mac Allister, Gross; March, Ferguson, Mitoma

Liverpool predicted line-up: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas; Keita, Bajcetic, Thiago; Salah, Nunez, Carvalho

Brighton v Liverpool prediction

It's only a fortnight since Liverpool fell to an eye-catching defeat at the AMEX and they're back there on Sunday hoping for some revenge.

You have to feel that Jurgen Klopp will do all he can to ensure his side aren't opened up like they were on the last visit and they did look much-improved defensively against Chelsea last weekend.

That said, Brighton are playing with a real swagger at the moment and the FA Cup offers them a fantastic opportunity.

The likes of Solly March and Kaoru Mitoma might not be allowed to have quite as much joy this time but the Seagulls may still make it to the fifth round.

Our prediction: Brighton 2-1 Liverpool (9/1 at bet365)

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Brighton v Liverpool odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Brighton (17/10) Draw (27/10) Liverpool (29/20)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.