The Mariners are the first team in the competition's history to beat five sides from higher divisions and now face Premier League outfit Brighton with a place in the semi-finals at Wembley on the line. Grimsby have already beaten top flight opposition on their cup run, knocking out Southampton at St Mary's in the fifth round, but the Seagulls will be another test entirely.

League Two side Grimsby Town will be looking to continue their historic FA Cup run and create the upset of the round when they head to the Amex on Sunday.

Seventh-placed Brighton are competing for a Europa League place this term and hoping to make a bit of history of their own on Sunday by reaching the FA Cup semi-final for just the third time ever – having previously done so in 1982/83 and 2018/19.

The Seagulls have beaten Middlesbrough, Liverpool, and Stoke City on their way to the quarter-finals but this season's upset kings now stand between them and Wembley.

Grimsby quickly sold out their allocation of nearly 5,000 seats quickly for what is set to be a famous day on the south coast whatever the result.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brighton v Grimsby on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Brighton v Grimsby?

Brighton v Grimsby will take place on Sunday 19th March 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Brighton v Grimsby kick-off time

Brighton v Grimsby will kick off at 2:15pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Brighton v Grimsby on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 1:50pm.

FA Cup games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Brighton v Grimsby online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Brighton v Grimsby on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Brighton v Grimsby odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Brighton (1/7) Draw (13/2) Grimsby (20/1)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

More like this

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.