The Seagulls – one of the Premier League's surprise packages in 2022/23 – are pushing for European qualification as they look to cap off a brilliant season in remarkable style.

Brighton host Everton on Monday as we move further into a massive month for both clubs.

Their 6-0 hammering of Wolves highlighted their impressive strength in depth but having been thumped 4-1 in the reverse fixture, Everton already knew just how tough this trip to the AMEX was likely to be.

Sean Dyche is running out of time to secure the Toffees' Premier League status and it's Man City next up at Goodison Park, so anything they can take from the trip to the South Coast will be a bonus.

The gap to safety is still just one point, but it is starting to look as though a first relegation from the top flight beckons for Everton.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brighton v Everton on TV and online.

When is Brighton v Everton?

Brighton v Everton will take place on Monday 8th May 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Brighton v Everton kick-off time

Brighton v Everton will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Brighton v Everton on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 5pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Brighton v Everton online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Brighton v Everton on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Brighton v Everton odds

Brighton (1/3) Draw (4/1) Everton (7/1)*

