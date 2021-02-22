What channel is Brighton v Crystal Palace Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Let’s be honest, naming derby games after motorways is hardly rock and roll, but Brighton and Crystal Palace? Yeah, they really don’t like each other.

Advertisement

The peculiar rivalry may not be the most famous, but it has provided plenty of sparks over the years, and this Monday Night Football offering should be no different.

Both teams have struggled in recent Premier League fixtures and, with Fulham clawing their way closer to survival, the heat is on for them to pick up the pace.

Brighton have struggled for a clinical edge since day one, an issue that Graham Potter must resolve if the Seagulls are to remain airborne.

Crystal Palace appear to have plateaued under Roy Hodgson and, despite a handful of attacking talents, they have failed to set pulses racing in Croydon.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brighton v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

Follow our brand new Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

When is Brighton v Crystal Palace on TV?

Brighton v Crystal Palace will take place on Monday 22nd February 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Brighton v Crystal Palace will kick off at 8pm.

There’s one other Premier League fixture going ahead this week, the rearranged clash between Leeds and Southampton live on TV.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Brighton v Crystal Palace on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Brighton v Crystal Palace online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW TV without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Brighton v Crystal Palace team news

Brighton predicted XI: Sanchez, White, Dunk, Webster, Veltman, Gross, Bissouma, Burn, Mac Allister, Trossard, Maupay.

Crystal Palace predicted XI: Guaita, Clyne, Kouyate, Cahill, Mitchell, Townsend, Milivojevic, Riedewald, Eze, Benteke, Mateta.

Brighton v Crystal Palace odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Brighton (8/11) Draw (12/5) Crystal Palace (9/2)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Brighton v Crystal Palace

What the Glenn Murray derby (roll with us on this one) will lack in quality, it should make up for in grit and fight.

Both teams will see this as a massive chance to take a stride away from danger. It could take Palace above the 30-point marker or Brighton to just under the milestone, with a lot of games to be played.

However, the stakes could lead to a cagey battle, rather than open, free-flowing eye-candy for neutrals. Expect a rough-and-tumble slog to end in stalemate.

Our prediction: Brighton 1-1 Crystal Palace (6/1 at bet365)

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.