The Seagulls are the Premier League's top scorers and sit just a point outside the top four – a gap they'll be hoping to close with a win over Sunday's visitors.

Bournemouth will surely look at the club some 100 miles along the south coast as the example to follow, and the appointment of the highly-rated Andoni Iraola, who has been compared to De Zerbi, was a suggestion they're looking to do just that.

They're still finding their feet under the Spanish coach and remain winless, with just three points from five games, but will have taken plenty of confidence from last weekend's draw with Chelsea.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brighton v Bournemouth on TV and online.

When is Brighton v Bournemouth?

Brighton v Bournemouth will take place on Sunday 24th September 2023.

Brighton v Bournemouth kick-off time

Brighton v Bournemouth will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Brighton v Bournemouth on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Brighton v Bournemouth live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Brighton v Bournemouth on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Sussex or BBC Radio Solent.

BBC Radio Sussex and BBC Radio Solent are available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages – local restrictions will apply. You cannot listen to Brighton v Bournemouth online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

