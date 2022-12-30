They're flying under Arteta this season and the Gunners boast a five point lead at the top of the table having won 13 of their 15 Premier League games.

Arsenal are looking to win their fifth consecutive game as Mikel Arteta's men travel to Brighton on New Year's Eve.

The Gunners beat West Ham 3-1 on Boxing Day at the Emirates and they'll fancy their chances of extending their winning run at Brighton.

The Seagulls are seventh in the Premier League and Roberto De Zerbi's side won 3-1 at Southampton last time out.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brighton v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Brighton v Arsenal?

Brighton v Arsenal will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday 31st December 2022.

Brighton v Arsenal team news

Brighton predicted line-up: Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Colwill, Estupinan; Caicedo, Gross; March, Lallana, Mitoma; Trossard.

Arsenal predicted line-up: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka, Odegaard; Saka, Martinelli, Nketiah.

Brighton v Arsenal prediction

Brighton have impressed this season – however, Arsenal should have too much quality for the hosts.

The Gunners are searching for their fifth consecutive Premier League win and Mikel Arteta will be confident of edging past Brighton.

Our prediction: Brighton 1-2 Arsenal (9/1 at bet365)

Brighton v Arsenal odds

