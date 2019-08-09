The fans say...

SCOTT MCCARTHY, WEAREBRIGHTON

What is the mood like among fans going into 2019/20?

The best way of describing it is as being like before you start at a new school or job, it's a strange mix of excitement and fear.

Excitement because nobody knows what is going to happen under Graham Potter. Whereas under Chris Hughton everything became turgid and predictable by the end, with Potter nobody even knows what formation he is going to use. Fear because we've only signed one new player who is likely to be a first team regular.

The club seem to be putting all their eggs in a basket which involves Potter getting a lot more out of this squad than Hughton managed, which could be a very risky game to play.

Who will be your key player this season?

Leandro Trossard is that new signing, brought for £15m from Genk. He's only 22 but captained them to the Belgian title last season, hitting over 20 goals from out wide. Given how reliant we are on Glenn Murray, Trossard really needs to help ease the scoring burden.

Based on pre season, it looks like Pascal Gross could be getting back to somewhere near his 2017-18 levels as well. He suffered with a lot of niggling injuries last season and was hugely impacted when Hughton ditched 4-4-1-1 in favour of 4-3-3.

Potter's been using him back as a number 10 rather than in a three man midfield so fingers crossed the goals and assists will start flowing again.

Any young talents to look out for?

Our Under 23s came third in Premier League 2 last season, so clearly there is some talent coming through. That's another reason behind Potter's appointment - Hughton gave just two league debuts to academy players in four-and-a-half years with a grand total of around 18 minutes playing time.

Potter's record suggests he will be much more trusting of young players, in which case Aaron Connolly and Tudor Baluta could be best placed to break through. Connolly was voted PL2 Player of the Season last year and Baluta was one of Romania Under 21s star players in their run to the semi finals at the European Championships in the summer, knocking England out along the way.

Chris Hughton’s sacking raised plenty of eyebrows but only Brighton fans can know whether it was the right call… was it?

There were lots of people becrying it from the outside, but how many managers in 2019 keep their jobs after two league wins in 18 and home losses to Burnley, Southampton, Bournemouth (by five goals) and Cardiff? Not to mention setting a club record of going nearly seven games and 13 hours without a goal.

Away from home, we've won five games in two seasons. We were 12 points clear of relegation at Christmas when he switched from 4-4-1-1 to 4-3-3 and ended the season relying on Palace beating Cardiff to keep us up.

Every single person who watched Brighton in the second half of the season could see that the formation change was an unmitigated disaster except for Hughton, who stubbornly stuck with it for four months.

Appointing Potter is undoubtedly a gamble but it's hard to escape the conclusion that with Hughton in charge this season and based on our form since January, we'd have gone down anyway so why not roll the dice and see what happens?

Tony Bloom made his millions as a professional gambler so if anyone is likely to get a decision like this right, it's him.

The club has spent big money on several players who haven’t made a great impact on the team. Is that a result of how they’ve been used or the players themselves? Is there hope for them under a new boss?

Jurgen Locadia has shown small glimpses of talent but Alireza Jahanbakhsh has been completely hopeless. Three Premier League goals and one assist from a combined £31m worth of talent is a shocking return, especially when Locadia is responsible for all of that.

Given our lack of transfer activity and the fact we've let our most productive winger Anthony Knockaert go to Fulham on loan, the club are clearly hoping that Potter can get a lot more out of those two than Hughton managed.

Should he use the 4-2-3-1 he tended to favour at Swansea, then that is probably the formation best suited to both of those but based on what they've done so far, I just don't think either are anywhere near good enough for the Premier League. If Potter can reverse that opinion, then we've got one hell of a manager on our hands.

Where will you finish in the Premier League?

We could end up playing free flowing attacking football, Jahanbakhsh and Locadia could score 40 goals between them and we surprise everyone and hit the top 10. Or virtually the same squad that has won two games in 2019 continue in that vein and we finish stone cold bottom of the table.

Personally, I'd settle for anything above 17th, hopefully with a few more away wins chucked in. It's hard justifying all that time and money when you know that you probably won't score a goal, let alone win a game.

