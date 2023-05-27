Pep Guardiola's side completed the first leg of a potential treble with three games left to play and the City boss will be eager to come through the last league fixture without any fresh injury concerns ahead of the FA Cup and Champions League finals.

Champions Manchester City sign off another successful Premier League campaign at European hopefuls Brentford.

Brentford have an outside chance of bagging a place in next season's Europa Conference League as Ivan Toney once again misses out after being slapped with an eight-month ban by the FA.

The Bees head into the final game of the season sitting ninth in the table and, in addition to beating City, they need Tottenham and Aston Villa to fail to win against Leeds and Brighton respectively.

Thomas Frank's side are also bidding to become the only side in England to achieve the double over City this season after Toney's brace secured a 2-1 victory at the Etihad Stadium last November.

When is Brentford v Man City?

Brentford v Man City will take place on Sunday 28th May 2023.

Brentford v Man City kick-off time

Brentford v Man City will kick off at 4:30pm.

What TV channel is Brentford v Man City on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Brentford v Man City live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Brentford v Man City on radio

You can listen to live coverage of this match on BBC Radio Manchester in the UK.

Brentford v Man City odds

