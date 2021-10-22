What channel is Brentford v Leicester Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Brentford are winning all the plaudits and affections of neutrals across the nation in 2021/22 with a series of excellent performances and results in their return to the top flight.

The Bees have looked more than capable in their eight matches so far and have been rewarded with a cosy perch in ninth place.

Thomas Frank’s men were unlucky not to take anything from their clash with table-toppers Chelsea last time out after firing in 17 shots on the Blues’ goal. Unfortunately they found Edouard Mendy in fine fettle between the sticks.

They face Leicester on Sunday with the Foxes buoyant following a 4-2 win over Manchester United last weekend and 4-3 victory over Spartak Moscow on Wednesday.

Patson Daka found the net against United before striking four goals in the Europa League to signal his growing influence on the team.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brentford v Leicester on TV and online.

When is Brentford v Leicester?

Brentford v Leicester will take place on Sunday 24th October 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Brentford v Leicester will kick off at 2pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including Man Utd v Liverpool at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Brentford v Leicester on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Brentford v Leicester online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on iPlayer as well as teams’ official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Brentford v Leicester team news

Brentford predicted XI: Raya; Zanka, Jansson, Pinnock; Canos, Onyeka, Norgaard, Jensen, Henry; Toney, Mbuemo.

Leicester predicted XI: Schmeichel; Amartey, Evans, Soyuncu; Pereira, Choudhury, Soumare, Bertrand; Maddison; Iheanacho, Vardy.

Brentford v Leicester odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Brentford (13/8) Draw (23/10) Leicester (13/8)*.

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Brentford v Leicester

It speaks volumes about Brentford’s campaign so far that it’s a ‘bold’ move to tip them to lose.

They could very feasibly come out with maximum points in this one, but Leicester are shifting into gear, and once that happens, they may be very tricky to slow down.

Jamies Vardy has scored five in five. Daka has scored five in two. Kelechi Iheanacho has scored two and picked up four assists in five. Talk about firepower.

Our prediction: Brentford 1-2 Leicester (10/1 at bet365).

