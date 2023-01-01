The Reds have a fantastic record against their hosts – having won eight of the last 11 games between the pair and not lost to them since 1938 – but will be wary of their threat after they upset Man City and held Tottenham to a draw either side of the World Cup break.

The only Premier League offering on Monday (2nd January) comes from west London as Liverpool travel to the nation's capital to take on Brentford.

Jurgen Klopp's side took just two points from their first five away games of 2022/23 but have now won two in a row on the road.

The Bees, meanwhile, started the current campaign with four wins in three games at the Gtech Community Stadium and have drawn their last three on home turf.

Even so, there has been no sign of the second-season syndrome that has seen other clubs slide back to the Championship soon after winning promotion.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brentford v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Brentford v Liverpool?

Brentford v Liverpool will kick off at 5:30pm on Monday 2nd January 2023.

Brentford v Liverpool team news

Brentford predicted line-up: Raya; Zanka, Pinnock, Mee; Roerslev, Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt, Henry; Toney, Mbeumo

Liverpool predicted line-up: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Nunez, Elliott

Brentford v Liverpool prediction

The last game between the pair at the Gtech Community Stadium was a pulse-raising 3-3 draw and we can expect another contest full of chances but this one may well have a winner.

Liverpool rediscovered their mojo before the World Cup break and will be confident that they have the attacking firepower to win a shootout, even if their defence isn't what it once was.

Neither the off-field uncertainty surrounding Ivan Toney's future nor the six-week World Cup break seem to have halted the striker's hot streak and you'd imagine he will be on the scoresheet if allowed the sort of chances that the Reds gave up against Aston Villa.

Frank will likely set his side up to try and cause problems for Liverpool in transition but though they should get chances, it might not be enough to end their long wait for a win against the visitors.

Our prediction: Brentford 1-3 Liverpool (12/1 at bet365)

Brentford v Liverpool odds

