Aleksandar Mitrovic headed home at the death to secure all three points for Marco Silva's side when the two teams played out a five-goal thriller at Craven Cottage in the early weeks of the season.

Fulham make the short trip to Brentford bidding to do the league double over their local rivals.

Israeli winger Manor Solomon will be hoping to make his full Premier League debut after finding the back of the net in each of his last four appearances for Fulham, who are one of a number of teams bidding to secure a place in Europe next season.

An 11-game unbeaten run stretching back to October also has Brentford in contention for a European spot, although they are four points behind Fulham with two games in hand.

Thomas Frank's Bees are a tough nut to crack on their own patch having lost just once at home in the Premier League this season and they will be roared on by a passionate support that are always up for this fixture.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brentford v Fulham on TV and online.

When is Brentford v Fulham?

Brentford v Fulham will take place on Monday 6th March 2023.

Brentford v Fulham kick-off time

Brentford v Fulham will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Brentford v Fulham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Brentford v Fulham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to Brentford v Fulham on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Brentford v Fulham odds

Brentford v Fulham prediction

A cracking clash between two in-form teams should be on the cards.

It will be Fulham's first trip to Brentford's new stadium, although their record at the Bees' former ground, Griffin Park, was less than stellar in the Championship in recent years.

Brentford have drawn 11 of their 23 league games this term and the visitors are decent on the road so we fancy a share of the spoils under the Monday night lights.

Our prediction: Brentford 1-1 Fulham (13/2 at bet365)

