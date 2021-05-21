What channel is Brentford v Bournemouth Championship play-off semi-final match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Bournemouth lead Brentford going into the second leg of their Championship play-off semi-final clash and will be desperate to close out the tie with a big performance away from home.

The Cherries drew first blood thanks to a strike from Arnaut Danjuma, but the Bees remain in touching distance and will be determined to avoid play-off heartache once more.

Brentford have finished in the top half during all seven of their Championship campaigns since returning to the second tier in 2014, and have recorded three play-off places in that time.

The Bees have never been promoted via English Football League play-offs, having lost all nine attempts in their history.

Bournemouth will hope to extend that record to 10 as they seek an instant return to the Premier League.

When is Brentford v Bournemouth on TV?

Brentford v Bournemouth will take place on Saturday 22nd May 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Brentford v Bournemouth will kick off at 12:30pm.

The game takes place before Swansea v Barnsley in the other Championship play-off semi-final.

What TV channel is Brentford v Bournemouth on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 12pm.

How to live stream Brentford v Bournemouth online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Brentford v Bournemouth team news

Brentford predicted XI: Martin, Jansson, Norgaard, Pinnock, Rasmussen, Janelt, Jensen, Henry, Mbuemo, Toney, Forss.

Bournemouth predicted XI: Begovic, Smith, Mepham, Carter-Vickers, Kelly, Pearson, Lerma, Brooks, Billing, Groeneveld, Solanke.

Brentford v Bournemouth odds

Our prediction: Brentford v Bournemouth

For two teams with such a taste for goals, the first leg was a relatively muted encounter with little in the way of goalmouth action.

Bournemouth and Brentford scored 73 and 79 goals respectively during the regular season, with champions Norwich sandwiched between them on 75.

If the first leg is anything to go by, expect another cagey, uncharacteristic encounter. Championship top scorer Ivan Toney will be determined to make his mark on proceedings for Brentford and take the tie beyond 90 minutes, then it’s anyone’s for the taking.

Our prediction: Brentford 1-0 Bournemouth (13/2 at bet365)

