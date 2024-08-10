The Olympic title has eluded her, however, coming closest in final defeats in 2004 and 2008.

Brazil edged through the group stages as one of two best third-placed teams, but have impressed in knockout victories against France and Spain, who many were tipping as favourites to win it all.

On Saturday, they'll come up against a USA side that have put together an unbeaten run to the final in their first tournament under the management of decorated former Chelsea boss Emma Hayes.

Hayes has already led her team to a first Olympic final in 12 years, her next task is to secure a fifth goal in their history – with their fourth gold, fittingly, coming at London 2012.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brazil v USA on TV and online.

When is Brazil v USA?

Brazil v USA will take place on Saturday 10th August 2024.

Brazil v USA kick-off time

Brazil v USA will kick off at 4pm.

What TV channel is Brazil v USA on?

You can tune in to watch Brazil v USA in the Olympic final live Eurosport 5 from 3:50pm.

Eurosport requires a subscription, which costs £30.99 per month but will also give you access to TNT Sports and discovery+.

How to live stream Brazil v USA online

You can tune in to watch every single minute of every event live on discovery+ throughout the Olympic Games 2024 in the UK.

All of this summer's Olympic action will be broadcast across the discovery+ online streaming platform, totalling around 3,800 hours over the course of the Games, while the Eurosport channels will host wall-to-wall coverage each day. Fans will be spoiled for choice with more than 55 live feeds constantly rolling to cover every single event.

discovery+ are offering a cut-price £3.99 per month deal for their online Olympics coverage.

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.