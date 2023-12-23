Football on Boxing Day 2023

Boxing Day 2023 is shaping up to provide another mouthwatering day of football binge-watching with 10 key matches to choose from across a range of leagues and levels. There's truly something for everyone.

The action begins at 12:30pm with Premier League and Championship football on offer, and wraps up around 10pm following the conclusion of Manchester United versus Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

Amazon Prime Video once again boast the rights to the biggest day of the football calendar – and it's almost here.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up of Boxing Day fixtures across the leagues.

Tuesday 26th December

Premier League

Newcastle v Nottingham Forest (12:30pm) Amazon Prime Video

Bournemouth v Fulham (3pm) Amazon Prime Video

Sheffield United v Luton (3pm) Amazon Prime Video

Burnley v Liverpool (5:30pm) Amazon Prime Video

Manchester United v Aston Villa (8pm) Amazon Prime Video

Championship

Preston v Leeds (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football

Birmingham v Stoke (5:15pm) Sky Sports Football

Ipswich v Leicester (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football

Scottish Premiership

Dundee v Celtic (3pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event

National League

Southend v Barnet (3pm) TNT Sports 1

Nicolas Jackson for Chelsea. Daniel Bartel/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Wednesday 27th December

Premier League

Brentford v Wolves (7:30pm) Amazon Prime Video

Chelsea v Crystal Palace (7:30pm) Amazon Prime Video

Everton v Manchester City (8:15pm) Amazon Prime Video

Scottish Premiership

Hibs v Hearts (8pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event

Thursday 28th December

Premier League

Brighton v Tottenham (7:30pm) Amazon Prime Video

Arsenal v West Ham (8:15pm) Amazon Prime Video

Friday 29th December

Championship

Southampton v Plymouth (6pm) Sky Sports Football

West Brom v Leeds (8:15pm) Sky Sports Football

Saturday 30th December

Premier League

Luton v Chelsea (12:30pm) TNT Sports 1

Nottingham Forest v Man Utd (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event

Scottish Premiership

Celtic v Rangers (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event

