Football on Boxing Day 2023: TV schedule and kick-off times
Your complete guide to football on Boxing Day in 2023, including TV schedule and kick-off times.
Boxing Day: the greatest day of the year. The Christmas Day rituals and formalities are over, now it's time to embrace the hazy week leading up to 2024.
There are few joys as pure as a leftover turkey sandwich, a revitalised buffet of last night's party food and football – hours and hours of football.
Boxing Day 2023 is shaping up to provide another mouthwatering day of football binge-watching with 10 key matches to choose from across a range of leagues and levels. There's truly something for everyone.
The action begins at 12:30pm with Premier League and Championship football on offer, and wraps up around 10pm following the conclusion of Manchester United versus Aston Villa at Old Trafford.
Amazon Prime Video once again boast the rights to the biggest day of the football calendar – and it's almost here.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up of Boxing Day fixtures across the leagues.
Football on Boxing Day 2023
Tuesday 26th December
Premier League
Newcastle v Nottingham Forest (12:30pm) Amazon Prime Video
Bournemouth v Fulham (3pm) Amazon Prime Video
Sheffield United v Luton (3pm) Amazon Prime Video
Burnley v Liverpool (5:30pm) Amazon Prime Video
Manchester United v Aston Villa (8pm) Amazon Prime Video
Championship
Preston v Leeds (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football
Birmingham v Stoke (5:15pm) Sky Sports Football
Ipswich v Leicester (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football
Scottish Premiership
Dundee v Celtic (3pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event
National League
Southend v Barnet (3pm) TNT Sports 1
Football after Christmas 2023
Wednesday 27th December
Premier League
Brentford v Wolves (7:30pm) Amazon Prime Video
Chelsea v Crystal Palace (7:30pm) Amazon Prime Video
Everton v Manchester City (8:15pm) Amazon Prime Video
Scottish Premiership
Hibs v Hearts (8pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event
Thursday 28th December
Premier League
Brighton v Tottenham (7:30pm) Amazon Prime Video
Arsenal v West Ham (8:15pm) Amazon Prime Video
Friday 29th December
Championship
Southampton v Plymouth (6pm) Sky Sports Football
West Brom v Leeds (8:15pm) Sky Sports Football
Saturday 30th December
Premier League
Luton v Chelsea (12:30pm) TNT Sports 1
Nottingham Forest v Man Utd (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event
Scottish Premiership
Celtic v Rangers (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event
