Football on Boxing Day 2022: TV schedule and kick-off times
Your complete guide to football on Boxing Day in 2022, including TV schedule and kick-off times.
Boxing Day: the most wonderful day of the year. Christmas time is great, Christmas Day is fantastic, but let's face it; nothing can ever compare to Boxing Day.
The rituals of the 25th have subsided and calm descends on households across the land. There's nothing to do other than pick the bones – quite literally – out of yesterday's turkey while sitting in a fresh nest constructed of discarded wrapping paper.
And then there's the football. The sweet, beautiful game. From late morning to night, there will be football on TV and, really, does it get any better than that?
Amazon Prime Video boast the monopoly on Premier League action this Boxing Day, but football extends beyond the top flight, you know?
The Championship is more delicately poised than ever, League One and Two continue to sizzle away without a winter World Cup break, and there are plenty more games around the world to savour.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up of Boxing Day fixtures across the leagues.
Football on Boxing Day 2022
Premier League
Brentford v Tottenham (12:30pm) Amazon Prime Video
Crystal Palace v Fulham (3pm) Amazon Prime Video
Everton v Wolves (3pm) Amazon Prime Video
Leicester v Newcastle (3pm) Amazon Prime Video
Southampton v Brighton (3pm) Amazon Prime Video
Aston Villa v Liverpool (5:30pm) Amazon Prime Video
Arsenal v West Ham (8pm) Amazon Prime Video
Championship
Watford v Millwall (12pm) Sky Sports Red Button
Sunderland v Blackburn (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event
Bristol City v West Brom (3pm) Sky Sports Red Button
Preston v Huddersfield (3pm) Sky Sports Red Button
Sheffield United v Coventry (3pm) Sky Sports Red Button
Cardiff v QPR (5:15pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event
Luton v Norwich (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event
Football after Christmas 2022
Tuesday 27th December
Premier League
Chelsea v Bournemouth (5:30pm) Amazon Prime Video
Manchester United v Nottingham Forest (8pm) Amazon Prime Video
Championship
Reading v Swansea (5:15pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event
Burnley v Birmingham (8pm) Sky Sports Football
League One
Bolton v Derby (3pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event
League Two
Leyton Orient v Stevenage (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football
Wednesday 28th December
Premier League
Leeds v Manchester City (8pm) Amazon Prime Video
Scottish Premiership
Hibernian v Celtic (8pm) Sky Sports Football
