Football on Boxing Day 2022

The rituals of the 25th have subsided and calm descends on households across the land. There's nothing to do other than pick the bones – quite literally – out of yesterday's turkey while sitting in a fresh nest constructed of discarded wrapping paper.

Boxing Day: the most wonderful day of the year. Christmas time is great, Christmas Day is fantastic, but let's face it; nothing can ever compare to Boxing Day.

And then there's the football. The sweet, beautiful game. From late morning to night, there will be football on TV and, really, does it get any better than that?

Amazon Prime Video boast the monopoly on Premier League action this Boxing Day, but football extends beyond the top flight, you know?

The Championship is more delicately poised than ever, League One and Two continue to sizzle away without a winter World Cup break, and there are plenty more games around the world to savour.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up of Boxing Day fixtures across the leagues.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

Premier League

Brentford v Tottenham (12:30pm) Amazon Prime Video

Crystal Palace v Fulham (3pm) Amazon Prime Video

Everton v Wolves (3pm) Amazon Prime Video

Leicester v Newcastle (3pm) Amazon Prime Video

Southampton v Brighton (3pm) Amazon Prime Video

Aston Villa v Liverpool (5:30pm) Amazon Prime Video

Arsenal v West Ham (8pm) Amazon Prime Video

Championship

Watford v Millwall (12pm) Sky Sports Red Button

Sunderland v Blackburn (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event

Bristol City v West Brom (3pm) Sky Sports Red Button

Preston v Huddersfield (3pm) Sky Sports Red Button

Sheffield United v Coventry (3pm) Sky Sports Red Button

Cardiff v QPR (5:15pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event

Luton v Norwich (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event

Tuesday 27th December

Premier League

Chelsea v Bournemouth (5:30pm) Amazon Prime Video

Manchester United v Nottingham Forest (8pm) Amazon Prime Video

Championship

Reading v Swansea (5:15pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event

Burnley v Birmingham (8pm) Sky Sports Football

League One

Bolton v Derby (3pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event

League Two

Leyton Orient v Stevenage (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football

Wednesday 28th December

Premier League

Leeds v Manchester City (8pm) Amazon Prime Video

Scottish Premiership

Hibernian v Celtic (8pm) Sky Sports Football

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

The Christmas double issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.