The Hammers thumped Gent 5-2 on aggregate to secure passage to the Europa Conference League semi-finals on Thursday but remain worryingly close to peril in the Premier League.

West Ham travel to Bournemouth on the back of a European victory as they seek to resolve domestic issues closer to home.

David Moyes's men have certainly turned a corner with their form. They have lost just one of their last nine games across all competitions, and a valiant 2-2 draw with Arsenal last time out proves they boast some quality.

These are the games that really matter, however. Bournemouth are fellow strugglers at the bottom, though both teams have built up a marginal cushion between themselves and the bottom three.

If either team emerges triumphant from this one, they will consider themselves all-but safe. Lose, and they could be hauled back into the mire.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bournemouth v West Ham on TV and online.

When is Bournemouth v West Ham?

Bournemouth v West Ham will take place on Sunday 23rd April 2023.

Bournemouth v West Ham kick-off time

Bournemouth v West Ham will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Bournemouth v West Ham on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Bournemouth v West Ham live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Bournemouth v West Ham odds

