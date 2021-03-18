What channel is Bournemouth v Southampton FA Cup match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Championship side Bournemouth will hope to spring a surprise on neighbours Southampton and advance to the FA Cup semi-finals for the first time in their history.

Advertisement

The Cherries last made it to the quarter-finals back in the 1956/57 season and have come through some tricky FA Cup fixtures to reach the stage this year.

The 2-0 victory over another Premier League side Burnley in the previous round will give new boss Jonathan Woodgate optimism that they can test Saints here.

But Southampton themselves are hoping to use an FA Cup run as a means to define the second half of their season in a positive light after struggling in the Premier League of late.

Just two wins in 12 games across all competitions has put a dampener on sprints at St Mary’s and a victory here would secure them a second semi-final berth in four seasons.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bournemouth v Southampton on TV and online.

Follow our brand new Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

When is Bournemouth v Southampton on TV?

Bournemouth v Southampton will take place on Saturday 20th March 2021.

Check out our FA Cup fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Bournemouth v Southampton will kick off at 12:15pm.

There are numerous FA Cup games taking place this weekend including Leicester v Man Utd, which kicks off at 5pm on Sunday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Bournemouth v Southampton on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Bournemouth v Southampton online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Bournemouth v Southampton team news

Bournemouth: Woodgate has seven first-team players out for this clash, with Junior Stanislas and Lloyd Kelly the latest names on the Cherries’ injury list.

The boss is already without loanee Shane Long – who played in the FA Cup for Saints earlier in the season – and the suspended Jefferson Lerma. Adam Smith, Lewis Cook and David Brooks are all sidelined with ankle problems.

Southampton: Theo Walcott and Danny Ings won’t be back for Saints until after the international break.

Michael Obafemi, William Smallbone and Oriol Romeu remain long-term absentees.

Bournemouth v Southampton odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Bournemouth (3/1) Draw (13/5) Southampton (10/11)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Bournemouth v Southampton

Bournemouth stunned promotion chasers Swansea 3-0 in midweek and are enjoying a strong run of form heading into this encounter, which sees them come up against one of the most out-of-form sides in the country.

Saints are in desperate need of a boost and Ralph Hasenhuttl will likely deploy his strongest XI here.

Yet even with the likes of Che Adams and James Ward-Prowse starting, Southampton could fall foul of defeat. Viewers could be in for a classic FA Cup encounter that goes into extra time.

Our prediction: Bournemouth 2-1 Southampton (a.e.t) (11/2 game decided in extra time at bet365)

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our FA Cup fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.