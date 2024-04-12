Erik ten Hag's side nearly stole a victory against Brentford but conceded late, were sunk by two stoppage-time goals from Cole Palmer in a 4-3 defeat to Chelsea, and then drew 2-2 with a dominant Liverpool side at Old Trafford last weekend.

A trip to the South Coast offers Ten Hag a chance to get back to winning ways, and it's one that he likely cannot afford to miss with INEOS yet to make their decision on whether he's the right coach to take Man Utd forward.

His side will need to be on song to come away from the Vitality Stadium with a victory, as the Cherries are making a late surge for the European places.

More like this

Andoni Iraola's team have won four of their last six and three on the bounce at home – a run that leaves them just eight points back from Saturday's visitors with seven games to play.

They'll be determined to show that last weekend's 2-1 defeat to Luton was little more than a blip, and will fancy their chances given they thrashed Man Utd 3-0 at Old Trafford in December.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bournemouth v Man Utd on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Bournemouth v Man Utd?

Bournemouth v Man Utd will take place on Saturday 13th April 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Bournemouth v Man Utd kick-off time

Bournemouth v Man Utd will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Bournemouth v Man Utd on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Bournemouth v Man Utd online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Bournemouth v Man Utd on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

How to watch Bournemouth v Man Utd in the USA

You can watch Bournemouth v Man Utd live on FuboTV at 12:30pm ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Bournemouth v Man Utd odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Bournemouth (11/8) Draw (14/5) Man Utd (17/10)*

Bet Boost: Rasmus Hojlund over 0.5 shots on target, Justin Kluivert over 0.5 shots on target, Both teams to receive 2+ cards – 9/2 5/1

Bet Boosts are only available to new and eligible customers, and are subject to availability.

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.