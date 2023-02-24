As Leicester v Arsenal is a 3pm kick-off, the gap could be as wide as five points by the time their game against Bournemouth gets underway at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

Manchester City are playing catch-up in the Premier League again after Chris Wood's late equaliser for Nottingham Forest last weekend.

The Citizens' failure to make the most on their dominance against Forest already has already undone the hard work they did when they faced the Gunners earlier this month but coming away from the South Coast with anything less than all three points could prove costly in the title race.

Bournemouth aren't going to make things easy for them, particularly after last weekend's confidence-boosting win over Wolves, which also helped them climb out of the relegation zone.

History is against the Cherries, however, as Man City have won every single game between the two clubs since they first returned to the top flight in 2015.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bournemouth v Man City on TV and online.

When is Bournemouth v Man City?

Bournemouth v Man City will take place on Saturday 25th February 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Bournemouth v Man City kick-off time

Bournemouth v Man City will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Bournemouth v Man City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Bournemouth v Man City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Bournemouth v Man City odds

