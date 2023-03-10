They'll be high in confidence, too, having hammered rivals Man Utd 7-0 at Anfield last weekend and beaten the Cherries 9-0 in the reverse fixture back in August.

Liverpool head to the South Coast in the knowledge that a win against Bournemouth on Saturday would send them into the Premier League top four - if only until Tottenham play Nottingham Forest later that afternoon.

The Reds may well have rediscovered their best at just the right time, with the second leg of their Champions League tie with Real Madrid on Wednesday and a pivotal period in the race for the top four ahead.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, suffered a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of Premier League leaders Arsenal last weekend as Reiss Nelson's 97th-minute winner secured a 3-2 comeback win that could be vital to their title hopes.

Gary O'Neil's side are bottom of the table but will look forward to putting a tough three-game run, which has seen them face Man City, the Gunners and now Liverpool, behind them.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Bournemouth v Liverpool.

When is Bournemouth v Liverpool?

Bournemouth v Liverpool will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 11th March 2023.

Bournemouth v Liverpool team news

Bournemouth predicted line-up: Neto; Smith, Mepham, Stephens, Senesi, Zemura; Ouattara, Rothwell, Billing, Semenyo; Solanke

Liverpool predicted line-up: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Elliott; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez

Bournemouth v Liverpool prediction

Liverpool's destruction of Man Utd at Anfield last weekend is ominous for Bournemouth.

They know exactly how dangerous Jurgen Klopp's side can be, having conceded nine against them in August, and the Reds really looked back to their best on Sunday.

We saw last weekend that they can trouble the division's top teams but you feel it's vital that the Cherries make a strong start because if they concede early at the Vitality Stadium, heads may go down and the floodgates could open.

Our prediction: Bournemouth 0-3 Liverpool (14/1 at bet365)

Bournemouth v Liverpool odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Bournemouth (6/1) Draw (2/9) Liverpool (8/11)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

