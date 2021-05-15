What channel is Bournemouth v Brentford Championship play-off semi-final match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Brentford are just three games away from an inaugural season in the Premier League but face a monumental task to overcome Bournemouth across two legs in the play-off semi-final this week.

The Bees finished 10 points ahead of sixth-placed Bournemouth during the Championship’s regular season but have been here before. Last summer they suffered heartache in the play-off final, losing 2-1 to Fulham in extra time at Wembley.

Boss Thomas Frank has seen his troops bounce back from that defeat and come within four points of clinching automatic promotion this season. What’s more, Brentford beat Bournemouth both home and away this term, which is why they are favourites to progress to another Wembley showdown.

However, Bournemouth cannot be discounted despite their poor run of three league defeats to end the regular season.

Manager Jonathan Woodgate has only been in charge since February but a stellar run of form this spring earned the Cherries their place in the top six. The former defender would dearly love a return to that April form on Monday night.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bournemouth v Brentford on TV and online.

When is Bournemouth v Brentford on TV?

Bournemouth v Brentford will take place on Monday 17th May 2021.

Check out live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Bournemouth v Brentford will kick off at 6pm.

The game takes place before Barnsley v Swansea in the other Championship play-off semi-final, which kicks off at 8:15pm on Monday.

What TV channel is Bournemouth v Brentford on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 5:30pm.

How to live stream Bournemouth v Brentford online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Bournemouth v Brentford team news

Bournemouth: Steve Cook lasted 75 minutes on his comeback from injury against Stoke last time out and should be fit here, while Lloyd Kelly will start once again.

Lewis Cook is out for the rest of the season, while there remains concern over Junior Stanislas’ hamstring injury.

Brentford: Defenders Rico Henry and Henrik Dalsgaard are expected to be fit to feature in the play-offs, although whether or not both start on Monday remains to be seen.

Ivan Toney scored his 31st goal of the season in the 3-1 win over Bristol City last time out and is likely to start alongside young Marcus Forss once again.

Bournemouth v Brentford odds

Our prediction: Bournemouth v Brentford

Brentford are certainly the form team heading into this clash, having won each of their last four outings and going unbeaten since the start of March.

Their superiority showed in the home and away victories over Bournemouth this season but don’t write the Cherries off just yet.

After all, their recent inconsistencies suggest a surprise semi-final triumph for Woodgate’s men cannot be ruled out. Both sides would likely take a draw from this first leg and that’s how the game may well end.

Our prediction: Bournemouth 1-1 Brentford (11/2 at bet365)

