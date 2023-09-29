Anything less than three points would represent a terrible result for fifth-place Arsenal, who are looking to get back to winning ways and keep within reach of league leaders Man City after last weekend's draw against north London rivals Tottenham.

As for Saturday's hosts, they are still finding their way under highly-rated summer appointment Andoni Iraola, and were comfortably beaten by Brighton a week ago.

Winless Bournemouth are teetering just above the drop zone, with three points from six games, and will know that promising performances need to turn into good results soon or pressure will really start to build.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bournemouth v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Bournemouth v Arsenal?

Bournemouth v Arsenal will take place on Saturday 30th September 2023.

Bournemouth v Arsenal kick-off time

Bournemouth v Arsenal will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Bournemouth v Arsenal on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Bournemouth v Arsenal live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Bournemouth v Arsenal on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

How to watch Bournemouth v Arsenal in the USA

You can watch Bournemouth v Arsenal live on Peacock at 10am ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Bournemouth v Arsenal odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Bournemouth (5/1) Draw (15/4) Arsenal (4/9)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

