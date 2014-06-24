As for Bosnia, they have struggled to make an impact in perhaps the only group of this World Cup where defensive obstinacy has won through against attacking determination.

They were ambitious and undone in their opening match against Argentina, before failing to convert a brace of opportunities in what proved to be a decisive defeat to Nigeria. Edin Dzeko’s goal was flagged offside (arguably unfairly), and Nigeria’s goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama blocked another brazen opportunity. On such fine margins are World Cup campaigns decided.

Iran are still in with a chance of qualifying. If Nigeria lose to Argentina and they can win here, goal difference alone will decide who makes it to the Last 16. All this is dependent, of course, on whether Iran can find the net – something they’ve failed to do so far in Brazil.