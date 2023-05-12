The Trotters are bidding to book a second trip of the season to Wembley after trouncing League One champions Plymouth Argyle in last month's EFL Trophy final.

Bolton Wanderers welcome Barnsley to the University of Bolton Stadium for the first leg of their League One play-off semi-final.

Bolton, who won promotion from League Two a couple of years ago after plummeting down the pyramid, head into the end-of-season lottery in fine form having won four of their last six matches.

Barnsley are hoping to win an instant return to the Championship following relegation from the second tier last season.

The two teams played out a goalless draw in the corresponding fixture in the regular season last October.

When is Bolton v Barnsley?

Bolton v Barnsley will take place on Saturday 13th May 2023.

Bolton v Barnsley kick-off time

Bolton v Barnsley will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Bolton v Barnsley on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 2:30pm.

How to live stream Bolton v Barnsley online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Listen to Bolton v Barnsley on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

Bolton v Barnsley odds

