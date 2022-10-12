The Gunners travel to the Arctic Circle to face Bodo/Glimt, a side with recent history of giant-slaying performances but who enter this one as severe underdogs.

Arsenal are top of Europa League Group A with a game in hand over the bottom two teams and can press home their advantage here.

Mikel Arteta's side are flying in 2022/23 as they sit top of the Premier League table and will have their eyes set on a European trophy as well.

Gabriel Martinelli is the latest success story coming out of the Emirates, with the Brazilian attacker influential in his team's 3-2 victory over Liverpool at the weekend.

Bodo/Glimt are still alive and kicking in Group A thanks to a victory over Zurich in September, but they will need to take points from either Arsenal or PSV if they are to go further in the competition.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bodo/Glimt v Arsenal on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022

When is Bodo/Glimt v Arsenal?

Bodo/Glimt v Arsenal will take place on Thursday 13th October 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Bodo/Glimt v Arsenal will kick off at 5:45pm.

There is plenty of Europa League on TV this week, including Man Utd v Omonia.

Shop Arsenal merchandise:

Showing item 1 of 6 previous item next item Page 1

Page 2

Page 3

Page 4

Page 5

Page 6

What TV channel is Bodo/Glimt v Arsenal on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 5:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Bodo/Glimt v Arsenal online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Bodo/Glimt v Arsenal team news

Bodo/Glimt predicted XI: Haikin; Sampsted, Moe, Lode, Wembangomo; Vetlesen, Berg, Saltnes; Mvuka, Espejord, Pellegrino.

Arsenal predicted XI: Turner; Cedric, Holding, Tomiyasu, Tierney; Xhaka, Lokonga; Marquinhos, Vieira, Nelson; Nketiah.

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2022?

Bodo/Glimt v Arsenal odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Bodo/Glimt (6/1) Draw (15/4) Arsenal (9/20)*

For all the latest Champions League odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Bodo/Glimt v Arsenal

Arsenal face treacherous conditions in Bodo, 800 miles north of Norwegian capital Oslo. They must adjust to the environment or it could be a tricky evening for them, despite the gulf in quality. This is a perfect chance for the likes of Reiss Nelson and Eddie Nketiah to push for first-team places and they should find a way through, even though it could begin in cagey fashion.

Our prediction: Bodo/Glimt 0-2 Arsenal (7/1 at bet365)

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.