The Hatters, on course for a third-place finish, and Middlesbrough, in fourth, have booked their place already but there are still eight teams, including Rovers, scrapping it out for the final two spots.

Blackburn Rovers will be looking to keep their Championship play-off dreams alive when they host Luton Town on Bank Holiday Monday.

Despite Tuesday evening's East Lancashire defeat extending their winless run to seven games, Jon Dahl Tomasson's side are eighth and only outside the top six on goal difference.

Monday would be the ideal time for Blackburn to get back to their best and with a game against seventh-placed Millwall on the final day, victory at Ewood Park would leave them well-placed to capitalise on any slip-ups above them.

Luton boss Rob Edwards faces the challenge of protecting key players but ensuring that their recent momentum is maintained – a difficult task but a blessed position to be in with the play-offs a few weeks away.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Blackburn v Luton on TV and online.

When is Blackburn v Luton?

Blackburn v Luton will take place on Monday 1st May 2023.

Blackburn v Luton kick-off time

Blackburn v Luton will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Blackburn v Luton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Blackburn v Luton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to Blackburn v Luton on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Lancashire and BBC Radio Three Counties.

BBC Radio Lancashire and BBC Radio Three Counties are available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages but some location limits will apply. You cannot listen to the game online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Blackburn v Luton odds

