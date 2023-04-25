The Clarets have confirmed promotion to the Premier League, however they're yet to lift the title after winning one, drawing two and losing one of their last four since booking their place in the top flight.

Burnley travel to Blackburn on Tuesday night with Vincent Kompany's side looking to win the Championship title.

Burnley, who have lost just three league games all season, are 10 points ahead of Sheffield United in second and a win on Tuesday would confirm the Championship title.

While Burnley will deem the game important to win the title, Blackburn need the three points more if they are to confirm a play-off spot this season.

Jon Dahl Tomasson's men, who have drawn their last four league games, are eighth in the Championship, however they're just one point behind Coventry in fifth. They also boast a game in hand on most of their playoff rivals.

When is Blackburn v Burnley?

Blackburn v Burnley will take place on Tuesday 25th April 2023.

Blackburn v Burnley kick-off time

Blackburn v Burnley will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Blackburn v Burnley on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Blackburn v Burnley online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

