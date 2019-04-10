Chris Wilder’s men are in good form having won seven of their last nine games with just one defeat since mid-January.

Sheffield United fans will be desperate to open up a gap between themselves and Leeds as the season boils down to crunch time.

However, Birmingham could prove a stern test after beating Leeds 1-0 last weekend to give Sheffield United the upper hand in the automatic promotion race.

Garry Monk’s side have soldiered on in 2018/19 after receiving a nine-point deduction for breaching EFL financial rules.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Birmingham v Sheffield United game on TV and online.

What time is the Birmingham v Sheffield United game?

Birmingham v Sheffield United will kick off at 7:45pm on Wednesday 10th April 2019.

How to watch and live stream Birmingham v Sheffield United

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football channels from 7:30pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Sheffield United have been rock solid away from home in recent weeks.

They have kept four consecutive clean sheets on the road, winning three of those games by one goal.

That level of consistency and efficiency will be crucial in the coming games, and Wilder will make sure his men are in the right frame of mind to prevent Birmingham taking another big scalp this week.

Prediction: Birmingham 0-1 Sheffield United

