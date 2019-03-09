Garry Monk’s men have been in patchy form lately with a mixed bag of results, the most recent being a 2-0 defeat at Hull.

In another wild Championship season, Aston Villa could also find themselves mounting an unlikely charge for the play-offs in the coming games.

They destroyed contenders Derby 4-0 in their last game and despite sitting in 11th, they’re just six points away from Bristol City in sixth.

More like this

Conor Hourihane netted twice in last week’s rout at Villa Park but it was Jack Grealish’s thunderous volley that stole the headlines.

He will be hoping for another big moment of magic to get one over Villa’s local rivals.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Birmingham v Aston Villa game on TV and online.

What time is the Birmingham v Aston Villa game?

Birmingham v Aston Villa will kick off at 12:00pm on Sunday 10th March 2019.

How to watch and live stream Birmingham v Aston Villa

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 11:30am. Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Neither side has been convincing lately but goal-fests have been a common theme for both teams in 2019.

Che Adams will be hoping to get back on the scoresheet for Birmingham while Dean Smith will be keen to build a head of steam following the Derby victory.

It may not be a classic in terms of quality, but there’s enough evidence to suggest goals won’t be hard to come by.

Prediction: Birmingham 2-2 Aston Villa

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.