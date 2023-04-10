The home side are flying this season and they boast a tidy lead at the top of the Portuguese Primeira Liga ahead of Porto and Braga.

Benfica host Inter Milan in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday night with a place in the final four up for grabs.

Roger Schmidt's side, who hammered Club Brugge 7-1 on aggregate in the Round of 16, have won 23 of their 26 league games while drawing two and losing just once. They've also scored a league-high 67 goals in that period and conceded just 14 times.

Inter Milan, meanwhile, are fighting to secure Champions League football for next season. They're in a battle with Lazio, AC Milan and Roma to finish behind runaway Serie A leaders Napoli.

Simone Inzaghi's side beat Porto 1-0 over the two legs in their Round of 16 tie and Benfica should be tougher opposition for this out of form Inter team.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Benfica v Inter Milan on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Benfica v Inter Milan?

Benfica v Inter Milan will take place on Tuesday 11th April 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Benfica v Inter Milan kick-off time

Benfica v Inter Milan will kick off at 8pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Benfica v Inter Milan on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Benfica v Inter Milan online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Benfica v Inter Milan odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Benfica (6/5) Draw (23/10) Inter Milan (12/5)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.