What channel is Belgium v Wales World Cup qualifier match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Wales face a challenging start to their 2022 World Cup qualification campaign as they prepare to face the No1 ranked team on the planet, Belgium, on Wednesday evening.

Wales failed to qualify for the previous World Cup in Russia but have high hopes of advancing to the Qatar tournament next year.

They famously beat Belgium at Euro 2016 and this will arguably be their toughest challenge of their entire qualification campaign.

Belgium haven’t beaten Wales since a World Cup qualifier back in 2012 but come into this fixture having won each of their last four outings.

That includes a 2-0 victory over England in the UEFA Nations League when Roberto Martinez’s troops last got together in November.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Belgium v Wales on TV and online.

When is Belgium v Wales on TV?

Belgium v Wales will take place on Wednesday 24th March 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Belgium v Wales will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are numerous World Cup qualifiers taking place during this international break, including Scotland v Austria, which kicks off at 7:45pm on Thursday.

What TV channel is Belgium v Wales on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm.

The game is also available on S4C.

How to live stream Belgium v Wales online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW TV without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Belgium v Wales team news

Belgium: Eden Hazard misses this clash through injury but Romelu Lukaku is available despite a coronavirus outbreak at his club side Inter Milan. He has returned two negative COVID-19 tests.

Axel Witsel is out of the squad with a long-term injury but Martinez has plenty of options elsewhere in his attacking ranks.

Wales: Aaron Ramsey is injured but there is hope goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey will have recovered in time to feature.

Gareth Bale will almost certainly start, with Manchester United’s Daniel James providing further threat from the opposite wing.

Belgium v Wales odds

Our prediction: Belgium v Wales

Wales may have a good recent record against Belgium but this side is a different beast under Martinez and are all set to claim victory here.

The likes of Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne and Dries Mertens can all turn a game in an instant, and Wales will have to muck in to keep this game tight.

Yes, the visitors will occasionally threaten in Leuven but don’t be surprised if Belgium run away with the win.

Our prediction: Belgium 3-1 Wales (11/1 at bet365)

