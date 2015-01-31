After vanquishing Tomas Berdych in four sets in the semi-final, Murray is one match away from winning his first Australian Open and his third ‘Slam’.

The 27-year-old Scot will play world number one and four-time champion Djokovic at Melbourne Park.

He will be hoping that it is fourth time lucky in the tournament. In 2010 he lost the final to Roger Federer and was beaten by Djokovic in 2011 and 2013. Murray's other Grand Slam wins were his US Open victory in 2012 and his celebrated Wimbledon victory in 2013.

Whether or not his girlfriend Kim Sears will show the same level of support in the last match of the tournament remains to be seen. Murray's artist fiancée was captured on camera during the semi-final apparently swearing as she urged him on.

The scheduled BBC1 line-up will air on BBC2 at the same time as the Murray match.

This means that The Football League Show will begin at 6.10am, followed by Match of the Day at 7.30am and The Andrew Marr Show at 9am. Nicky Campbell debate show The Big Questions will air at 10am.

Before that, BBC2 is airing the Australian Open Women’s Final between Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova at 8.25am on Saturday.

Live Tennis: Australian Open airs on BBC1 on Sunday at 8.15am