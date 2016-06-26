BBC and ITV confirm live Euro 2016 Last 16 matches
Find out where you can watch England, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland live on TV as Euro 2016 enters the knockout stages
After a hell of a lot of complicated mathematics, the line-up for the Euro 2016 Last 16 has been confirmed – and now we know where each match will be on TV.
England's match against Iceland will be broadcast live on ITV, while Wales's encounter with Northern Ireland will be shown on BBC1.
France face the Republic of Ireland live on ITV, while Italy's crunch tie with Spain in the knockout stages is on the BBC.
Check below to see where every match in the Euro 2016 Last 16 will be shown on TV.
Euro 2016 Last 16 match schedule and TV coverage details
Switzerland v Poland – Saturday 25 June, 2pm BBC1 (Saint-Etienne)
Wales v Northern Ireland – Saturday 25 June, 5pm BBC1/S4C (Paris)
Croatia v Portugal – Saturday 25 June, 8pm ITV (Lens)
France v Republic of Ireland – Sunday 26 June, 2pm ITV (Lyon)
Germany v Slovakia – Sunday 26 June, 5pm ITV (Lille)
Hungary v Belgium – Sunday 26 June, 8pm BBC1 (Toulouse)
Italy v Spain – Monday 27 June, 5pm BBC1 (Saint-Denis)
England v Iceland – Monday 27 June, 8pm ITV (Nice)