What channel is Bayern Munich v Lazio Champions League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

The Champions League title holders are heavy favourites to make it to the quarter-finals of Europe’s premier competition when they host Lazio on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Bayern Munich made light work of the Italians during the last set of Champions League fixtures. Hansi Flick’s men won 4-1 in the first leg and Lazio will need a huge performance to stand any chance of progressing to the last eight.

The Bundesliga side have also won their last four in all competitions, scoring a combined 16 goals across those games.

As for Lazio, they warmed up for this game with a 3-2 victory over Crotone on Friday night, with Felipe Caicedo scoring a late winner to wrap up all three points for the Rome outfit.

Overall though, it has been a disappointing campaign so far for Lazio, who have already lost as many league games this season as they did in the whole of 2019/20.

has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bayern v Lazio on TV and online.

Follow our brand new Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

When is Bayern v Lazio on TV?

Bayern v Lazio will take place on Wednesday 17th March 2021.

Check out our Champions League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Bayern v Lazio will kick off at 8pm.

There are four Champions League games taking place this week including Chelsea v Atletico, which kicks off at 8pm on Wednesday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Bayern v Lazio on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 7:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Bayern v Lazio online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Bayern v Lazio team news

Bayern: There are no new injuries for the European champions, who are still without long-term absentees Corentin Tolisso, Douglas Costa and Ron-Thorben Hoffmann, while David Alaba, Tanguy Nianzou and Malik Tillman are likely to miss out with knocks.

Robert Lewandowski netted in the reverse fixture and, in doing so, overtook Raul as the Champions League third-highest scorer of all time, behind the illustrious Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Lazio: Manuel Lazzari and Luiz Felipe are expected to miss out through injury, although they remain the only absentees for Simone Inzaghi.

Ciro Immobile is certainly a danger man for Lazio, and has netted five goals in five Champions League outings this term.

Bayern v Lazio odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Bayern (3/10) Draw (19/4) Lazio (8/1)*

For all the latest Champions League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. . Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Bayern v Lazio

It’s hard to look past the home side for this one. Bayern are in great form, both domestically and in Europe, and should make light work of the Italian side.

Lazio have to score at least four away to the European champions to progress, and with Lewandowski up front it’s a safe assumption that Bayern will net a few on Wednesday.

Inzaghi’s men are certainly capable of scoring themselves, but this one looks beyond them after the first leg result.

Our prediction: Bayern 3-1 Lazio (9/1 at bet365)

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Champions League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.