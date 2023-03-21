The Owls have lost just three times all season and they're one point clear of Plymouth Argyle in second, however, Sheffield Wednesday boast two games in hand.

League One leaders Sheffield Wednesday travel to fourth-placed Barnsley on Tuesday night as Darren Moore's men look to extend their lead at the top of the table.

If Moore's side, who had won five in a row before their 1-1 draw against Bolton last Friday, can beat Barnsley on Tuesday and win their other game in hand, they will be seven points clear in their promotion push.

Barnsley were relegated to League One from the Championship last summer and they've impressed this season. They're hitting form at the right time and Michael Duff's side have won seven of their last eight games.

They won at Wycombe Wanders on Saturday to leave them in fourth place, however, they have two games on Ipswich and Plymouth above them. If they secure six points from those two outings, Barnsley will be just two points off the automatic promotion places.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday on TV and online.

When is Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday?

Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday will take place on Tuesday 21st March 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday kick-off time

Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday will kick off at 8pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Football from 7:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Sheffield.

Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday prediction

Barnsley have won their last five games at home and they're in fine form, however, Sheffield Wednesday have the best away record in League One.

We could be in for a thriller at Oakwell on Tuesday and while it won't be easy, we're siding with Darren Moore's side to edge it.

Our prediction: Barnsley 1-2 Sheffield Wednesday (9/1 at bet365)

