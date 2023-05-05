Peterborough have to beat fourth-place Barnsley at Oakwell and hope that Sheffield Wednesday can do them a favour against the Rams at Hillsborough.

The League One play-off race has come down to the final day with Peterborough United and Derby battling it out for the last available spot.

Any win for the Posh would be enough if Derby are beaten, but a draw in Sheffield would mean Darren Ferguson's side have to win by at least a three-goal margin to make up the goal difference.

That will be easier said than done as only the top three have a better home record than Barnsley in the third tier. The Tykes have won 14 of their last 16 games at Oakwell and will be desperate to finish the season with a win and take some momentum into the play-offs.

It has been a season of high drama in League One and with the title still up for grabs as well, that's likely to continue on Sunday.

When is Barnsley v Peterborough?

Barnsley v Peterborough will take place on Sunday 7th May 2023.

Barnsley v Peterborough kick-off time

Barnsley v Peterborough will kick off at 12pm.

What TV channel is Barnsley v Peterborough on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Arena from 11:30am.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Barnsley v Peterborough online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to Barnsley v Peterborough on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Sheffield and BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

BBC Radio Sheffield and BBC Radio Cambridgeshire are available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via some TV packages but local restrictions will apply. You cannot listen to the game on BBC Radio Sheffield and BBC Radio Cambridgeshire online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Barnsley v Peterborough odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Barnsley (6/4) Draw (11/4) Peterborough (7/5)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

