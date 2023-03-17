A victory at the Nou Camp will move Xavi's side 12 points clear of second-placed Real with 10 games to play, which would likely prove an unassailable lead.

Barcelona will hope to land a knockout blow in the LaLiga title race when they host Real Madrid in the fourth El Clasico of the 2022/23 season on Sunday.

Not only are Barca top of the LaLiga form table but they also beat Sunday's visitors 1-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final just weeks ago.

Madrid may have brushed Liverpool aside in the Champions League but they risk losing out on all three bits of Spanish domestic silverware to their fiercest rivals if they're unable to beat them twice at Nou Camp in quick succession – starting on Sunday.

There is surely no better way to cap off a fantastic weekend of football than watching these two European heavyweights battle it out.

When is Barcelona v Real Madrid?

Barcelona v Real Madrid will take place on Sunday 19th March 2023.

Barcelona v Real Madrid kick-off time

Barcelona v Real Madrid will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Barcelona v Real Madrid on?

You can watch the game live on Viaplay Sports 1, formerly Premier Sports, from 7:30pm. Viaplay Sports can be added to new and existing Virgin Media and Sky TV packages with a monthly or annual subscription.

How to live stream Barcelona v Real Madrid online

Viaplay customers can live stream the game on a variety of devices including most smart TVs, smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Barcelona v Real Madrid odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Barcelona (23/20) Draw (5/2) Real Madrid (9/4)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

