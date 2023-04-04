Xavi's men won the first leg at the Bernabeu last month 1-0 with Eder Militao's own goal proving the difference between the sides.

Barcelona and Real Madrid face off in another El Clasico on Wednesday night in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final at the Nou Camp.

Wednesday night's showdown will be the fifth El Clasico of the season, with Barcelona winning three out of the previous four. They faced off in the Supercopa de Espana in January with Xavi's side winning 3-1 and the winner here will likely go on to lift the Copa del Rey.

Barcelona also boast a 12 point lead on Real Madrid at the top of La Liga after 27 games. They've won their last four league outings and they've conceded just nine times all season.

Real Madrid will likely have their focus on the Champions League as they face Chelsea in the quarter-finals, however, they'll know the Copa del Rey is up for grabs if they beat Barcelona on Wednesday as the final will be against Osasuna or Athletic Bilbao.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Barcelona v Real Madrid on TV and online.

When is Barcelona v Real Madrid?

Barcelona v Real Madrid will take place on Wednesday 5th April 2023.

Barcelona v Real Madrid kick-off time

Barcelona v Real Madrid will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Barcelona v Real Madrid on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Barcelona v Real Madrid online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Barcelona v Real Madrid odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Barcelona (13/10) Draw (12/5) Real Madrid (21/10)*

Barcelona v Real Madrid prediction

