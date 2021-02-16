What channel is Barcelona v PSG Champions League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Barcelona and PSG clash at the Nou Camp on Tuesday night at the start of a Champions League knockout stage that both sides are desperate to win.

Advertisement

PSG are yet to win European football’s elite club competition after losing in the final last season – and have previously been dumped out by Barca.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino has been handed one of the trickiest Champions League fixtures of the last-16 stage, with PSG having lost 6-1 at the Nou Camp the last time they played here.

The visitors can take confidence from the fact they have won four games on the bounce heading into this encounter, which includes three clean sheets.

And Barca, meanwhile, have suffered a blip this February with the recent loss to Sevilla in the Copa del Rey coming just six days ago.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Barcelona v PSG on TV and online.

Follow our brand new Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

When is Barcelona v PSG on TV?

Barcelona v PSG will take place on Tuesday 16th February 2021.

Check out our Champions League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Barcelona v PSG will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Champions League games taking place this week including RB Leipzig v Liverpool, which also kicks off at 8pm on Tuesday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Barcelona v PSG on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 7:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Barcelona v PSG online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Barcelona v PSG team news

Barcelona: Gerard Pique is expected to return to the heart of Barca’s defence after recovering from a knee injury.

However, Ronald Araujo is out with an ankle problem. Lionel Messi will start up front with Antoine Griezmann alongside him and Ousmane Dembele likely to pitch up on the other flank.

PSG: Pochettino cannot call upon Neymar to feature against his former club due to a thigh injury, while ex-Real Madrid gem Angel Di Maria is ruled out too.

PSG hope to have Marco Verratti back in the centre of midfield. Mauro Icardi will lead the line, with Kylian Mbappe in his usual position on the left flank.

Barcelona v PSG odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Barcelona (10/11) Draw (14/5) PSG (11/4)*

For all the latest Champions League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Barcelona v PSG

PSG are certainly blunted without Neymar leading the attack but Pochettino will expect the likes of Icardi and Mbappe to threaten their hosts here, especially if Barca’s defence creaks under the strain of injuries.

Messi and Griezmann will need Miralem Pjanic and Riqui Puig to control the midfield and feed balls forward if Barca are to get through a solid PSG line.

This game promises goals but the two teams won’t risk everything for a win, with half an eye on the second leg.

Our prediction: Barcelona 2-2 PSG (11/1 at bet365)

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Champions League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.